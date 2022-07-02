Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Eisenhower Parkway

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before midnight Friday night.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident on Eisenhower Parkway.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, this was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before midnight Friday night.

Based on witness statements, a man was walking across the westbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway, near its intersection with C Street, when he was hit by a white vehicle. A second vehicle traveling behind the white vehicle also hit the man.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the white vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro, left while the driver of the second vehicle stopped.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released until family is notified.