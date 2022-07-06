Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

The man was hit just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident at Hickory Street near Watson Boulevard.

According to a release from the police department, a vehicle hit the man just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was crossing Watson Boulevard when he was hit in the westbound outside lane. There is no information about the vehicle that hit him.

The man's identity has not been released. They are still working to contact the man's family. Traffic Sgt. Tom Pippio is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Pippio at 478-302-5380, or you can contact the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.