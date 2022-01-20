Pedestrian safety upgrades coming in honor of Macon woman hit, killed on Old Clinton Road

The improvements are set to be the first under "Irene's Law," which passed the Bibb Commission this week.

MACON, Ga. — Pedestrian safety upgrades are coming to Old Clinton Road in Macon.

That's according to Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas, who sponsored a new ordinance that passed this week.

"Irene's Law" honors Irene Stubbs, who died last year in an accident on Old Clinton Road.

The law was passed as an addition to the already-existing Complete Streets Policy, which has been in place since June. The upgrades to Old Clinton will be the first under the "Irene's Law" name.

Commissioner Lucas says the improvements include more lighting and sidewalks.

"Very soon, we should be seeing the work beginning on placing the sidewalks and more lighting in that area, and then moving on to identify other areas that are in just as much need," she said.