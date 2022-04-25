Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car on Gray Highway

The driver told deputies she didn't see the woman step out into traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Gray Highway early Monday morning. According to a news release, it happened around 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies a woman was driving on Gray Highway towards Shurling Drive when she hit a woman who stepped out into traffic. The driver did not see the woman before the accident.

The pedestrian, 51-year-old Alice Tolbert, was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. She was seriously injured but is listed in stable condition.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who was uninjured.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.