Man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in foot chase in Monroe County

Monroe County Deputies joined the chase and apprehended the man near Estes Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Pennsylvania man was arrested early Tuesday after leading Georgia State Patrol and Monroe County deputies on a chase.

Just after 9 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department joined in pursuit of a suspect near mile marker 15 on I-475. The vehicle left the interstate at exit 15 before losing control and leaving car parts on the side of the road.

The man regained control and made a right onto Georgia 19 and then onto Estes Road before abandoning it. The man was spotted retrieving items from the car before running away from deputies. After a short foot chase, the man was arrested. The car came back stolen out of Delaware.

Diamon Kahlil Joell from Pennsylvania was charged with Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into state and multiple traffic violations and transported back to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.