PERRY, Ga. — Houston County's coroner says a Pennsylvania man working at the Georgia National Fair died of natural causes at the fairgrounds.

Danny Galpin says the man, 54-year-old Gregory Shingler, was working for the Gabby's barbecue vendor.

Gabby's employees slept inside two semi-trucks that the company brought to Perry.

His co-workers found Shingler dead inside his room Friday morning, Galpin said.

He says Shingler's body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, but there were no visible injuries or signs of foul play.

"We are sure he died from natural causes," Galpin said.

