'Dental health is important': Central Georgia dentists urge people not to miss regular appointments

Over 60% of Georgians surveyed by Next Smile say they're okay with missing dental check-ups during the pandemic

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of billions around the world. Here in Georgia, dentists fear a wave of dental problems after it ends.

According to recent survey of 4,500 people conducted by NextSmileDental.com, more than 60% of adults said they're okay with missing a regular dental check-up to reduce the risk of catching the virus.

Doctors Ronald Adams and Vincent Carey both say they've noticed people are fearful of coming to the dentist's office.

Kayla Pope is five months pregnant, and she admits that she's been hesitant to go to the dentist unless it's an emergency.

"It's just really scary to walk into that environment, especially with exposure of it coming directly from your face or nose or things like that, and being pregnant," she said.

Judy Jordan feels the same. She has a hearing aid, so she relies on reading lips to communicate.

"I have a couple health issues, so if I were to catch the virus, it might be fatal to me," Jordan said.

Dr. Adams has been a dentist for 31 years. He says he's seen a decrease in patient volume, but says people should not stay away too long.

"Dental health is important because it's part of the whole body," he said.

Dr. Vincent Carey has been practicing dentistry for 30 years and he's an oral surgeon.

"There are some patients who probably were already on the edge, having issues associated with their dental health prior to the virus, and now the virus has an unset blanket on the world," Carey said.

The survey also revealed that three in five parents admit their kids have been consuming more sugary things since the start of the pandemic.

Jordan says she finally made her son an appointment for mid-February.

"I noticed some of the teeth are not growing like they're supposed to, and I know he's got a couple of cavities," she said.

Both Adams and Carey are stressing the importance of dental health.

"Continue to see your dentist during this time because it lowers the index of cavities," Adams said.

"When you go to the dentist, you can rest assured every step that is needed has been taken...to make sure you have a safe visit," Carey said.

The two say that if they do see an influx of patients, they're prepared to treat them with the best care.