'People can end up being even killed': Georgia domestic violence advocates urge asking for help amid recent family disputes

Central Georgia has multiple resources available for those who are in domestic violence situations.

MACON, Ga. — Domestic violence can take many forms. It can be forced, repeated violence by one partner to another. People who work with domestic violence victims want you to know there is help.

"It's not their fault," said Heather Mullis, executive director for Wings in Dublin.

Authorities say Tuesday night's homicide in Warner Robins is one of three in the past week, among family members or people living together. That included a Sandersville couple allegedly killed on Saturday by the woman's son, and a Wilkinson County couple allegedly killed Sunday by their nephew. Mullis says domestic violence victims are not alone.

"Talk to an advocate and talk about their situation and talk about what some of their options are," Mullis said.

"And all of those people can end up being even killed as a part of that violent relationship," Mullis said.

According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, the state's law enforcement responded to 42,031 family violence incidents in 2020.

Just last year, there were almost 114,640 calls to Georgia's certified family violence and sexual assault agencies. Jamie Borman with Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia says leaving domestic violence situations can be hard.

"It may be financial, it may be children, it may be lack of affordable housing, it may transportation. It may be a combination of those things," Borman said.

Borman says it's important that people talk about the available resources in Central Georgia.

"But if we're not sharing that information with other people that may not know it exist when they need it," Borman said.