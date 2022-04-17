People celebrate Easter Sunday with egg hunt at Jarrell Plantation Historic Site

Kids were on the hunt for over 700 eggs scattered around the property.

JULIETTE, Ga. — Easter fun was easy to find in Juliette on Sunday.

Kids spread out across Jarrell Plantation Historic Site where there was over 700 eggs scattered around the property.

Some gold eggs were even hidden in there that kids could redeem for a prize.

On top of that, there was an old fashioned spring carnival with games for the whole family and a special relay race.

Families could also learn some history of the 19th century site by walking the trails and watching some of the demonstrations.

Spinners turned cotton and wool into thread and park workers walked through how to make toys out of corn husk.