People celebrate independence day at 'Ol Time Fourth Out in Juliette

JULIETTE, Ga. — People in Monroe County got a head start on celebrating the 4th of July with the 'Ol Time Fourth Out at Jarrell Plantation on Saturday.

Folks in Juliette gathered to listen to live bluegrass music. People were also able to plat some carnival games, relays and races.

The event also offered some educational activities with farm skill demos like beekeeping and wood stove cooking.

Amanda Prettyman says this was the perfect time to take the kids out for some fun and history.

"We wanted to spend some time together because life is busy and I like to record our memories and then also take in some history for the 4th," she said.