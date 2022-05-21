x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

People celebrate pottery making history at the Georgia Jugfest

The event is held because Crawford County was a major pottery center in the 1800s and into the 1930s.
Credit: Kaleb Martin

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday in Crawford County folks got together to celebrate pottery making history at the Georgia Jugfest. 

The event began with a 5k at 7:30 a.m.

It featured arts and crafts as well as music. 

The event is held because Crawford County was a major pottery center in the 1800s and into the 1930s. 

In celebration of the pottery-making heritage of Crawford County, the annual Georgia JugFest and Old Knoxville Days, offers a look back to a time when folks learned life skills necessary to provide comfort to their existence.  

The county's clay is still prized today by folk and studio potters.

The event ended at 5 p.m. 

RELATED ARTICLES:

'Any peach grown in Georgia is a great peach': Pearson Farm in Peach County opens for season

Maconites celebrate Archaeology Day at Fort Hawkins

More Videos

In Other News

13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Irish