People celebrate pottery making history at the Georgia Jugfest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday in Crawford County folks got together to celebrate pottery making history at the Georgia Jugfest.
The event began with a 5k at 7:30 a.m.
It featured arts and crafts as well as music.
The event is held because Crawford County was a major pottery center in the 1800s and into the 1930s.
In celebration of the pottery-making heritage of Crawford County, the annual Georgia JugFest and Old Knoxville Days, offers a look back to a time when folks learned life skills necessary to provide comfort to their existence.
The county's clay is still prized today by folk and studio potters.
The event ended at 5 p.m.
