People celebrate pottery making history at the Georgia Jugfest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday in Crawford County folks got together to celebrate pottery making history at the Georgia Jugfest.

The event began with a 5k at 7:30 a.m.

It featured arts and crafts as well as music.

The event is held because Crawford County was a major pottery center in the 1800s and into the 1930s.

In celebration of the pottery-making heritage of Crawford County, the annual Georgia JugFest and Old Knoxville Days, offers a look back to a time when folks learned life skills necessary to provide comfort to their existence.

The county's clay is still prized today by folk and studio potters.

The event ended at 5 p.m.