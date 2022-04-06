People dig in to a Colossal Cobbler at Peach Festival

It's made with about 75 gallons of peaches, 150 pounds of both flour and sugar, they also threw in 32 gallons of milk.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks got a chance to dog into what some call the world's largest Peach Cobbler.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, dozens of people lines up for the yearly Fort Valley tradition getting a taste of the Colossal Cobbler.

Head Chef Rich Bennett says they began mixing it up at 3 a.m.

They used sanitized gallon trash cans to fill a 5x11 foot pan.

That dessert could feed a couple thousand people.

"Just having the family come out and enjoying the festival and we always have a wonderful time," assistant cook Burt Bennett said.

The Peach Festivities continue into next week on Wednesday.

You can enjoy an ice cream social and the Farmers Market in downtown Fort Valley starting at noon.