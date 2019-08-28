MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, police cars, friends, and family surrounded a home in Lizella because of a missing child. Law enforcement searched for 9-year-old Caleb Simpson who was missing for several hours until he was reunited with his family.

It all started around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Caleb's mother says he went to skateboard in the yard. He wasn't there when she went to check on him.

She called the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They used dogs and drones to track down the boy. One of their neighbors reported hearing noises in their backyard.

That's when Deputy Rodrick Smathers and an FBI agent found Caleb hiding in the bushes.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, about 800,000 kids are reported missing each year in the United States. That is about 2,000 reports a day.

There are ways parents can track their children to help keep them safe.

Michael Fowler finds comfort in knowing he can check his phone throughout the day to check on his family's location.

"My son just started driving, and it's nice to know where he's at when he's away from home," said Fowler.

He downloaded the Life360 app on his family's devices. He created an create an account and added them to his circle with an invite code to track them.

"As a parent, it helps you reassure you know where they are supposed to be, and if they're not, you can find out real quickly why," said Fowler.

AngelSense is another company that offers some GPS tracking options. Their site lists that they have a GPS sleeve that is only removable with a parent key. They also sell a GPS belt that stays on even if your child removes their clothing. The company sells a GPS shirt, too.

"People don't always have a phone with them," said Fowler.

If your child doesn't have a phone to install a tracking app, you can buy a Gizmo watch to keep up with their whereabouts. Fowler says you can never be too prepared.

"It's good to go ahead and have it on your phone or have something where you can find people before something happens. You don't want to have to realize that you need it after the fact," said Fowler.

The app alerts users when a child arrives at certain locations, when their phone is on low battery, and if they are in a high-crime area.

The Life360 app offers three memberships ranging from free to $8 a month per family.

