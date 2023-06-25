People experience smaller living at Tiny House Festival in Madison

The United Tiny House Association, who organizes the festival, says tiny homes can cost less and still be comfortable.

MADISON, Georgia — Sunday was the last day you could experience life in a tiny home.

The 29th annual Tiny House Festival was held in Madison, Georgia.

Tiny homes don't just have to be the regular looking houses that we see in our neighborhoods. They can be homes van, bus conversions, homes made from old school busses called Skoolies or homes on wheels.

Kalynda Schock came to Madison to learn more about what tiny homes can do her lifestyle.