People gather in prayer vigil for Warner Robins girl battling rare cancer

Almost two weeks ago, Hailey was admitted to the Children's Hospital with what doctors can only say is some kind of infection.

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has been following Hailey Holder's story for almost three years after she got diagnosed with a rare cancer.

The cancer came back earlier this year.

Hailey's grandfather Todd Smith says he's thankful for the people who gathered Wednesday night outside Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital to support her.

"She's fighting for her life. We're just very, very thankful that all of these people -- their family, our family --we're all one tonight," Todd Smith said.

Her mom says Hailey got moved to the ICU over the weekend after the infection spread into her bloodstream.

As doctors work to help Hailey, people gathered outside the hospital Wednesday to support the little girl with worship songs and prayers.

"We could never ever repay the kindness that's been shown to Hailey Holder, but we also want to remember there is a lot of sick kids on the floor. We are praying for her, but we are also praying for all these kids and all these parents that have to go through this," Hailey's grandmother Hayley Smith said.