'It's not going to happen overnight': People gather in west Macon for Stop the Killing rally

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says there will be a rally every weekend until the crime rate drops

MACON, Ga. — People gathered at the corner of Pio Nono and Montpelier Avenue Saturday in hopes of encouraging people to Macon to stop the killing and violence.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones and Macon native Bob Fickling say they put the event together because the Macon homicide rate is too high.

“I know what it takes to make change. They don't want to be exposed #1, #2 for a light to shine on them, they'll go in a hole somewhere… it's going to take some time, it's not going to happen overnight,” said Fickling.

According to Jones, Macon has already reached its 20th homicide of 2021 after this week’s fatal shooting at a convenience store on Zebulon Road.

Both men say they’ll continue to hold rallies every weekend until the crime rate drops.