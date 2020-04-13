MACON, Ga. — As churches across Georgia closed their doors as COVID-19 spreads, many have opted for Facebook live or drive-in worship services.

On any given Easter for the last 103 years, you will find a crowd gathered on top of Coleman Hill. Starting two days after the U.S. entered World War I, Mulberry Street United Methodist Church has hosted an interfaith Easter service on the hill.

But this year, things were different. Instead of the large crowd, there were less than 20 people spread out on the hill.

Despite no official worship service, Steve and Florence Allen said they can't imagine Easter without watching the sunrise.

"This is where my father always came, so we always think of him when we come to this place," said Steve.

"It's a family tradition," Florence added.

Rain or shine since 1985, the couple has sat in their lawn chairs to watch the sunrise over downtown Macon.

"There's something about it that just draws people here," said Steve.

Chris and Leslie Brown say worshiping here has been a part of their life for 15 years.

"Whether it's organized or not, the sun is still coming up," said Leslie.

Chris said there was never any question where they would spend Easter morning.

"Yeah, Easter is still here, and we wanted to be here to celebrate it," said Chris.

Jimmy Fite and his family said they were missing being with their congregation on one of the biggest dates on the Christian calendar, so they sang their own hymns and had a family worship service near the cross.

"Since we couldn't congregate as a church, we could still come together as a family and celebrate," said Fite.

They all agree it did not surprise them to see others on the hill Sunday morning to celebrate the holy day.

"It warmed my heart to walk out here to see somewhat of a group of people that were thinking the same thing as us. It's Easter Sunday, and we're gonna come to Coleman Hill and celebrate," said Chris.

RELATED: 'We've never not had church': How some Macon churches are still celebrating Holy Week

RELATED: 'Faith Not Fear' campaign takes off in Central Georgia

RELATED: Family, church members remember Macon woman found dead in house fire

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.