SANDERSVILLE, GA. — After living in his trailer for six weeks after Hurricane Michael blew a tree into his bedroom and bathroom, one Central Georgia veteran is thankful for the outpouring of support from his neighbors.

13WMAZ first reported on the story of 79-year-old Robert Meigs in Sandersville last Friday. Many viewers saw his story on TV and social media and decided to pitch in and help.

ORIGINAL STORY: 'It's like you're losing a best friend or something:' Veteran's home damaged after Michael

Archer Tree Services, a local tree company in Sandersville, did the job.

"It was a need in our community. We found out about it and we didn't do anything that our Lord, Jesus Christ wouldn't have us do. He said 'love your neighbor as yourself' and that's what we try to do," said owner Mitch Archer.

Meigs also got another surprise -- a new trailer just around the corner.

He says he does plan on moving back to the location of the old one, after being there for over 40 years, but he would want the other trees to be chopped down first.

"Those trees around that spot, they need to either be chopped off or something, because I don't want to go through this again," said Meigs.

The new trailer is a temporary fresh start and neighbors made sure he had some of the necessities, including: new dishes, oven mitts, and a new coffee pot.

"I love coffee! I can't start the day without two cups of coffee," he said.

He also has a new appreciation for the kindness of his community.

"Thank you, thank you, if I could repay you, I would do that in a heartbeat," he said.

Meigs will be spending Thanksgiving with multiple people this Thursday.

