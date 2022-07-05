People in Bibb County come out to early vote

Voters in Macon-Bibb can vote at the Board of elections on Pio Nono Avenue or the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center near Carolyn Crayton Park.

MACON, Ga. — Voters across the state cast their ballot for the May primary on Saturday.

Per the new election law, there's two Saturday's of early voting and a Sunday is optional.

Barbara White says the process was quick and easy.

"I think it's important cause it takes the pressure off to the May 24 standing in a long line. Here you're able to vote at your leisure, when you want to and come out and vote," she said.

Bibb County voters have another weekend this month to get out and vote.

That's Saturday, May 14 and Sunday May 15 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.