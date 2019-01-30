MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, announced Stacey Abrams will give the democratic response to the State of the Union.

Abrams tweeted that she is "honored."

After losing the tight governor's race to Brian Kemp, Abrams said she's moved her focus towards ensuring fair elections.

Clif Wilkinson, a Political Science Professor at Georgia College and State University, says Schumer most likely saw the "energy" in the democratic party coming from Abrams.

"Words that have often been attributed to Stacey's run and Stacey's personality is inspiring and electrifying, and I will quote Speaker of the House Pelosi -- 'Someone that embodies the American dream,'" says Wilkinson.

Although she served 10 years in the Georgia Assembly, Abrams currently doesn't hold an elected office.

That has Calvin Palmer questioning why she'll deliver the rebuttal to the president. "You've got to have some sort of experience with what you're talking about, what experience do you have? We don't want this theory. We want experience," Palmer said.

But former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis says Abrams' former position as House minority leader makes her capable to representing the democratic party, "She will give a powerful, informed, intelligent response, and she'll make us all proud. Every Georgian. She'll make us proud."

Speculation has increased about Abrams planning to run against David Perdue for the US Senate in 2020, but Abrams has not commented on her political future.