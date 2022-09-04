People in Dublin celebrate Easter early with Easter Egg drop and hunt

DUBLIN, Ga. — Folks in Dublin began celebrating Easter on Saturday during an Egg Drop in Dublin.
The event began at 10 a.m. Southern Pines Regional Park.
There were inflatables, a giant connect four game and many other activities.
On Saturday, eggs were dropped over two soccer fields from a helicopter as kids of all ages came out to hunt each of them down.
The event was hosted by Liberty Church in Dublin.
“Man, we just love, loving on the community. That’s one of the things we love to do at Liberty Church, is we want to do everything we can to really love on this community. We got a great city here. We got a great county here with amazing people, and we want to do everything we can just to feed the community, bring fun to the community, and really just bring everybody together in the name of love, is what it really is," Nate Dooley said.
