'It was rough': People in Twiggs County wake up to find storm damage

The early morning storms flipped a semi-truck and threw boats from the Academy Sports Distribution Center into the woods

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday morning’s severe weather in Twiggs County tossed boats around, flipped a large truck, and put a direct lightning strike on a county well.

One of the hardest hit roads was Academy Drive, and people nearby said they were surprised to see that bad of a storm hit the area.

"It kind of surprises me, for this area," said Patrick Cleveland.

"Oh man, it was rough," said Darrell Releford.

Cleveland, Releford, and fire chief Jack Wood all say the damage caught them by surprise.

"I heard a couple of limbs fall on my trailer. A lot of debris in the road and all," said Cleveland.

"I saw a lot of trees. Last night I was out here on the highway and it was raining and storming. A pecan tree fell in our yard this morning, but everything is good,” said Releford.

Wood says damage calls kept emergency services busy.

"We did have a tractor-trailer that flipped over on I-16, no reported injuries at the moment," said Wood.

The county's 96 well was also struck by lightning. It supplies over 100 Twiggs County residents with water.

"It has significant damages on it. We've already checked... no chlorine leaks, no damages to the tanks in that manner, and it's still operational, so nobody will be without water and everything is fine," he said.

Winds also hit the Academy Sports Distribution Center's storage building, tossing eight boats into the road and woods.

"This usually occurs when we do have tornadoes. Sometimes we have a little bit of damage, sometimes you have some major damage. Right now, this is what has been reported to us. The citizens are safe. I'm just glad it's no worse than what it is," said Wood.