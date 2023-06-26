People in Warner Robins concerned about safety of chases after one speeds through city

Some folks in Warner Robins today are still shaken after a wild chase through through the city.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some folks in Warner Robins are still shaken after a suspect led police on a chase through the city on Sunday.

The suspect is now in custody after their vehicle reportedly hit more than 100 miles an hour over busy city streets.

"I said they're going to hit somebody as fast as they were all going. Swerving and going through lights," Thomas Knight said.

On Sunday, Warner Robins Police were called to the intersection of Camellia Circle and North Avenue due to a reported hit and run.

Police say they tried to stop suspect, Todd Jones, around 7 p.m. when he refused to stop. The chase began and headed north into Centerville. Then, Jones allegedly caused a wreck and carjacked another car in the area.

Knight saw the chase and said he was worried about the safety of people on the road, especially since not many people knew what was going on.

"That's dangerous too for seven or eight police cars to run after one vehicle. That could really hurt someone," he said.

Warner Robins detective Matthew Brankley says the situation warranted the chase.

"Due to the shots being fired at the accident and the carjacking that took place in centerville," he said.

Brankley says the department has protocols for when they can chase suspects.

"It's any forcible felony whoever is supervising over patrol will give authorization for us to chase or not, this was on of them," he said.

Knight says police should communicate better with the community.

"I think they should put out some alert. Everyone has iphones now where they can do that. It lets people know to get out of the way there's a situation here," Knight said.

Warner Robins police say Jones was arrested around 1 a.m. near Red Fox Run. He was shot several times by police and the GBI is investigating.

Jones is being treated at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.