'What a community should be doing': People in Warner Robins help homeless man get back on his feet

Someone shared a photo of 36-year-old Adam Smith on Facebook, leading to an outpouring of support

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in Warner Robins are trying to help a homeless man get back on his feet.

Last week, 36-year-old Adam Smith was spotted standing in a parking lot on Watson Boulevard. Someone shared a photo of him on Facebook and since then, people have given donations and tried to help him find a job.

Smith moved to the US from the UK, but his life took a turn when he separated from his wife in July.

“I've just been steady trying to pick up the pieces and go from point A to point B to try and rebuild my life from scratch,” he said.

He lives in a tent and gets around by bike. He says he’s traveled around Georgia, but the people in Warner Robins have been the most welcoming.

“I think it's very nice and heartwarming. I've been to a lot of towns in Georgia like Jackson, Atlanta, Stockbridge, McDonough... Warner Robins on the other end, I found that it's a very close-knit community, everyone talks on Facebook, everyone knows each other. I think it's a good example of what a community should be doing,” said Smith.

Tina Plummer is one of the people who reached out to help him.

“When I saw him out there with a sign, and luckily, he had his phone number on there, because I was able to get ahold of them,” she said. “I just basically got him in contact with someone else that could financially help him. And so, he had something to eat and some peace for the weekend,” said Plummer.

She wanted to help because she’s been in his shoes at one point.

“When I was a young mom with two toddlers and a baby, I ended up in a situation where I had no place to go and we were in my car,” she said.

Smith appreciates all the donations from the community. He says he hopes to find a job and save up money for a car.