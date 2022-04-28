People injured in Cochran Speedway crash were standing in restricted area, report says

The state report also says the driver was not at fault.

Example video title will go here for this video

COCHRAN, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage.

Seven people were injured in a February wreck at the Cochran Motor Speedway because they were standing in a restricted area, according to a report from the Georgia Insurance Commissioner’s office.

13WMAZ first broke the story two months ago when a driver hit a wall, apparently lost control, and swerved into the speedway’s infield.

That’s where spectators were hit, including track owner Chris Martin, his son, and the father of the driver.

One child was thrown up and over a chain link fence while another was knocked into the fence headfirst.

The state report says the driver was not at fault. It says there was no locked gate between the stands and the track, allowing fans to wander around.