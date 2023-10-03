Three injured after shooting in Dublin parking lot

If you have information, please contact the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Three people were injured on Monday after a shooting in a Dublin parking lot according to a press release from the Dublin Police Department.

They say it happened around 1 p.m. at the Enterprise Rental Car on Claxton Dairy Road.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old William Doby with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Fairview Park Hospital told officers that two more people arrives at the emergency room also seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Detectives are still conducting interviews to find out more information.