People protest through downtown Macon over Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

The Call to Action: #Ourbodiesourchoice march began at 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, dozens of people marched through downtown Macon to express their feelings about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Call to Action: #Ourbodiesourchoice March began at 11 a.m.

Protestors marched from the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street to Rosa Parks Square.

The Georgia Women's Network and the Women's March brought organizers together.

Event organizer Mia Robbins-Aguliar says rallies like theirs tell legislators that they will not stay silent.

"My initial goal was to just come out and meet with other people and express outrage, get support and take advantage of being an American. So that was my goal," she said.

Georgia representative Miriam Paris also spoke at the rally.