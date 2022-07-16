People raise awareness about violence in Macon for Stop the Killing Walk Away Initiative

People came to New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church to listen to their Stop the Killing Walk Away Initiative.

MACON, Ga. — Church leaders across Macon came together earlier to raise awareness about the violence in the city.

The purpose of the event was to talk about how to control emotions, walk away if you are in a heated argument and thinking before taking action.

People who came to the event were able to share their experience dealing with violence and how they learned from them.

One pastor talked about the amount of gang violence he believes needs to stop.

"The only way we curve this gang violence is if our men and our women stand up and speak truth to power. No more being scared ya'll. But these streets need us. Our kids, they need us," Pastor Richard Robinson said.

The church is also starting a group to come up with ways to combat the violence happening in the city.