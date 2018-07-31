Tuesday morning, more than a dozen people spoke out both for and against Bibb County's proposed 4-mill tax increase.

The second of three public hearings was held at the Bibb County Government center on Poplar Street.

After the operations and finance committee approved of a 4.3 mill tax increase, around 60 people gathered to give their opinion.

More than a dozen of those people spoke about the proposed tax increase.

"There's not enough money tha you can tax us that is going to solve your problems," said Macon resident Wanda Sanders.

Sanders says the increases makes her ashamed to live in Macon. Her speech got a round of applause.

A younger person, Kennedie Watkins, stood up to say her mom doesn't have a car and they need public transportation to get to the library.

Both agencies could lose funding if the millage rate increase is not approved.

"That's so all of the libraries and buses can be open because it's really had to get around now," said Watkins.

Newly-elected commissioner Valerie Wynn ran her campaign on the promise she would not vote for a budget with a millage rate increase.

With the deadline to set a millage rate, she says now she wants to keep the increase under 4 mills.

"If we can get it anywhere below 4.3 that they're talking about now, I'm going to have to do that, because I want to help our community and our citizens so their taxes don't keep going up," said Wynn.

On August 7th, Wynn and other commisioners are scheduled to place their vote to approve or disapprove the millage rate.

A third public hearing will be held on August 7th at 4 p.m. before commissioners vote on the tax increase at 6 p.m. that night.

