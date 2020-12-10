Perdue meets Georgia Senate candidates Jon Ossoff, Shane Hazel in virtual debate

Sen. David Perdue faces a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel

MACON, Ga. — Candidates running for one of Georgia’s US Senate seats met on the virtual debate stage Monday afternoon.

Republican incumbent David Perdue is running for a second term in office, and he faces challenges from Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

The candidates discussed education, the current push to confirm a new Supreme Court justice, and the economy among other topics.

One thing to spoke about was the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and what could be done to improve the current health crisis.

“To see politicians making gross accusations, flip-flopping day in and day out about what is going on in the current political environment is absolutely gross and neglectful of the American people and their lives,” said Hazel.

“We need government that is honest and competent, and that empowers public health experts in a public health emergency,” said Ossoff.

“What we've got to do now is build up our strategic reserve, develop a quicker way to develop vaccines,” said Perdue.

A debate among the candidates for the US Senate special election – the seat that Kelly Loeffler currently holds – is happening next Monday.