PERRY, Ga. — Ann Lester grew up in Houston County. She has seen what the Abba House Middle Georgia does for women and children there.

"I saw the post about them needing another van, and I prayed about it," says Lester.

She saw a post on their Facebook page, asking for help to get two new 15-passenger vans. Lester says she and her husband, Joe, prayed on it. Then, she got a sign.

"It was the next day, I got on Facebook, and the Facebook Market, it had a van there. It was actually the van that we ended up getting," she says.

She and her husband picked up the van and brought it to Perry, where they were greeted by the Abba House staff and the 12 women and 4 children who live on the grounds.

"God tells us to bless others when He blesses us, so that's why when we see a need, we really just try to fill a need."

Doreen Stumpf is on the leadership team for the Abba House. She says reliable transportation is their biggest need right now.

"Recently, we've just been having some issues with our vehicles, they're breaking down a lot, they're just very old. We just needed help from our community," says Stumpf.

Since the Facebook post, she says she's gotten feedback from the community asking how they can help.

"We're just overwhelmed with the generosity of the community and how they're reaching out like that," she says.

However, the need doesn't stop at one van. They still need a box truck and one more van just like this one.

"The children need to get back and forth to school, we have back and forth to day care, back and forth to the thrift store, back and forth to work, and then there's other things we need to do," says Stumpf.

To find out more about how you can help the Abba House Middle Georgia, message the group on Facebook here.

You can also find out more information on the group on their website, www.abbahousemiddlega.com.

RELATED: How Abba House in Perry changed a woman’s life

RELATED: 'It's just sad:' Bibb deputies looking for church van thieves

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.