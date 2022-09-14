City of Perry economic development director charged with DUI in wreck that caused serious injury

The city has placed her on administrative leave after Sunday's accident.

PERRY, Ga. — The City pf Perry's economic development administrator is on leave after being charged with driving under the influence and causing a serious accident Sunday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Main street in Perry.

They say Ashley Hardin, the Perry city official, was traveling west on Main Street approaching Keith Drive in a Ford C-Max.

Kiera Askew was traveling east on Main Street on a Honda motorcycle.

According to the state patrol, Hardin tried to turn left onto Keith Drive, and collided with Askew's motorcycle.

The state patrol says Askew was seriously injured and taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Hardin was arrested for driving under the influence, failing to yield while turning left, having an open container and failure to yield to a motorcyclist, causing serious injury, according to the state patrol.

The city of Perry says Hardin has been placed on administrative leave. Communications manager Tabitha Clarke says that "The city is aware of the situation. The Georgia State Patrol is handling the incident investigation. Mrs. Hardin is currently on administrative leave."

Askew's current condition is unknown.

The city hired Hardin in 2018. She came to Perry after serving as economic development coordinator in Leavenworth, Kansas.