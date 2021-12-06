Perry Afghan competes in Westminster dog show

4-year-old Dulce is ranked as the top female in her breed in the country!

PERRY, Ga. — Beginning Saturday, thousands of dogs from all 50 states and 10 countries hit the green carpet for the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

It takes a lot to be the "Top Dog."

All eyes will be on the prized pups Sunday night, when one will be crowned "Best in Show."

There is a pup from right here in Central Georgia that will compete in this year's show.

4-year-old Dulce is from Perry, and is ranked as the top female in her breed in the country.

Over the next few days, pooches and their handlers will be showing off their training, agility and personality in this year's show.

COVID-19 forced the event out of Manhattan for the first time in its history, and spectators and vendors aren't allowed.

Westminster officials say the plan to bring the show back to New York City in 2022, at Madison Square Garden.