After rent doubles, Perry animal rescue at risk of closing putting cats, dogs in jeopardy of displacement

Since Friends of Perry Animal Shelter was notified about the rent upcharge in the new year, it's seeking fur-ever homes and foster parents to house its cats & dogs.

PERRY, Ga. — Deciding to adopt an animal is an investment of love and labor. Keeping them happy and healthy requires them to live in sheltered spaces.

For a rescue center that works towards preventing euthanasia, that's especially true.

"You don't go to the extent of what we do and allow that to happen," according to Friends of Perry Animal Shelter Director Lynne Gibbs. "That's what we work to prevent."

Friends of Perry Animal Shelter (FOPAS) is a nonprofit volunteer organization that relies on donations of money, food and other supplies from the community to survive.

It's home to 51 cats and 22 dogs, for now.

"We have to run like every other business, and it takes money to do that," Gibbs said.

When notified that its rent was increasing, the organization turned to Facebook, informing the community about its potential closing.

The current rent of $1,500 would be doubled to $3,000 in the new year, Gibbs said.

If FOPAS cannot make ends meet by the end of 2023, the cats and dogs of the shelter may not have pens or places their animals can call home.

"What am I gonna do, come January, if I can't pay the double rent?" Gibbs said. "Where am I supposed to put all these animals?"

The rescue center's primary goal is to "pull" animals from animal control and prevent euthanasia inflicted on strays and lost pets, Gibbs said.

"We can go to animal control and get all the animals, and feed 'em, love 'em, and bed 'em," Gibbs said, "but, in order to get them homes and outta here, we need the adopters."

Since the rent increase was announced, the animal rescue has halted all pulls from Perry Animal Control.

Volunteer Gina Reese says she invests 100% of her love and energy to the animals at the rescue.

"I'm not really an emotional person, but it's tearing me on the inside," Reese said.

"It's not their fault they end up where they are," Gibbs expressed.

Gibbs has been the director of FOPAS since last year after its founder Davis Cosey passed away in 2022.

"He loved animals," Gibbs reminisced.

From working out of rental shelters — and even their own homes — before moving into the site at 204 Kellwood Drive, Gibbs expressed her hopes that they can find a new place, but this time, they are hoping not to rent.

The shelter is seeking foster and fur-ever parents for the 73 cats and dogs and looking for more stable housing.

Gibbs is interested in suggestions for different buildings, properties and land in Perry or its surrounding areas the animal rescue could call their own.

"I want something FOPAS can own so that, after I'm done, someone can step in and keep FOPAS alive in Davis' memory because that's what he wanted," Gibbs said. "I know that's what he would've wanted."