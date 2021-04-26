Perry plans inaugural Art in the Park Festival this Saturday

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry is looking to bring out its artistic side this weekend with its inaugural Art in the Park & Chalk Walk Festival at Heritage Oaks Park.
The festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food and beverages, live music, and more family-friendly activities.
Special events manager Anya Turpin says it's the perfect time to have the event.
"Right now, it's just a perfect time to be outside," said Turpin. "We've spent so much of the last year indoors, you know enclosed away from each other. As we're starting to come back out, I think this park -- this is Perry's newest park -- is going to be a great place to showcase not only the artists that are here but also just let people come out and people get familiar with their community too."
The festival is free and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The park is located at 2021 Sam Nunn Blvd. Turpin says masks are recommended.
You can call 478-954-5758 for more information.
MORE FROM PERRY