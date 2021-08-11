Two-for-one: Perry Auto Fair, Antique Ag Show starts Thursday

You can see items like fancy cars, car parts, and artifacts from over 100 years ago.

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry can enjoy two events for the price of one this week. Starting this Thursday, the Georgia National Fairgrounds will host the Perry Georgia Auto Fair and the Georgia National Antique Ag Show.

The event will run through Saturday. Admission is $5 per person and children under the age of 12 get in free.

You can see items like fancy cars, car parts, and artifacts from over 100 years ago. Mark Baker says this is an event that the whole family can have a great time attending.

“It's an event that all members of the family can enjoy. Kids can come out and see things that happened 50, 100 years ago. They also can come and see some nice cars that you normally wouldn't see every day,” said Baker.