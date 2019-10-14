PERRY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Perry last week is being held in Louisiana after being arrested.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Jonathan Myers was arrested in Shreveport on Oct. 11 after he tried to carjack someone.

Investigators took Myers into custody and recovered the vehicle used in the robbery at Planters First Bank in Perry.

RELATED: Perry police investigating bank robbery

He is currently being held by Shreveport Police and extradition to Perry is pending.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

2019 Georgia National Fair sets new attendance record

Masked men shoot Warner Robins man in car

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.