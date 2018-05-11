The Perfect Pear in Perry opens at 11 a.m. for brunch on Sundays, but owner Megan Brent says not being able to serve alcohol until an hour and a half after is a major buzzkill.

"People think brunch, they think mimosas," Brent said.

She says she's voting yes to the City of Perry's Brunch Bill resolution that will allow restaurants to serve alcohol earlier.

"If you're a responsible adult who's old enough to have an alcoholic beverage, I think that you should certainly be allowed to have one before 12:30 if you'd like, legally," Brent said.

She says every Sunday customers ask for adult beverages before 12:30. Some of them even go elsewhere when they learn they can't order drinks.

"We have lots of customers around middle Georgia who say, 'Oh, we were going to come, but we wanted a cocktail, so by then time we drove all the way to you, lunch is almost over,'" Brent said.

New Hope Baptist Pastor Dennis Harden says Sundays should be reserved for God, and alcohol shouldn't be available the entire day.

"We should recognize that day as being His day, not just part of the day, but the whole day," Harden said.

Brent says the change would be good for restaurant business all over Georgia.

The City of Atlanta and Bibb County will also be able to vote on the brunch bill on Tuesday.

Georgia Restaurant Association says over 50 cities and counties across the state can vote for the brunch bill resolution on their ballots.

