New traffic park in Perry set to open will teach kids road, biking skills

The new public park will open September 23.

PERRY, Ga. — A new park is set to open in Perry, and will be designed as a space where children can learn simple rules of the road and biking skills.

Creekwood Traffic Park will be free to the public. Families are encourage to bring their bikes and enjoy the area.

The Perry Chamber Leadership Class of 2020 helped with the project. Members planned the traffic park design and facilitated painting the streets and intersections to appear as a scaled-down version of downtown Perry.

Director of Leisure Services Sedrick Swan says it's vital that everyone knows the proper way to navigate in the streets.

"Bike safety is very important to the community. Our children and our citizens need to know how to navigate the streets," Swan said.