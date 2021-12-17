The 8-year-old and his family were surprised earlier this week

PERRY, Ga. — Every now and again, wishes do come true. That's the story of one Perry boy who was recently surprised by Kids Wish Network while battling an inflammatory illness.

8-year-old Jack Turpin can run and play with the best of them, but his mom Anya Turpin says there’s something that makes him different.



"One day in February of 2019, my son actually passed out in the restroom and we rushed him to the Perry Hospital, and they ended up taking him to Navicent where they diagnosed him with pancolitis ulcerative colitis," she said.



It’s an inflammatory bowel disease affecting one out of every 100,000 children.

"Because of the medications that he's been on, he's already experiencing bone and joint pain, so just little things like PE, going for walks, playing, riding your bike can be really stressful for his body," she explained.

The disease is considered life-threatening and has landed him in the hospital. During one of those visits last year, he was nominated for the Kids Wish Network Program. The family says they forgot about it until they found out he won this week.

"I couldn't even believe it," Jack said.

Three large boxes full of toys showed up at the house, and, of course, their wish couldn't be complete without an all-expenses-paid trip.



"They gave me a trip to Universal and also LEGOLAND," Jack said.



Anya says she feels like for the first time since his diagnosis they've gotten good news.



“It made me feel really good. It’s hard because I never want to feel like we have it worse than others or others have it worse than us -- everyone's fighting their own battles and I know that, but because a lot of people see Jack and don’t see him sick, it’s a very private disease,” she said.



Mom says Jack hasn't lost his personality and says he wants to make a YouTube channel to teach other kids how to take their medication.



"Some of my videos on my YouTube channel will be like taking pills and telling them how to like take them," he said.

