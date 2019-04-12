PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgians cast their votes in city council runoff races in Perry and Byron Monday.

In Perry, Joy Peterson defeated John James for the District 2 Post 2 seat.

Peterson won with 203 votes, or 50.50 percent, while James got 199 votes, or 49.50 percent.

Also, in the Byron City Council race for Post 4, Chris Hodges defeated Farrell Bass.

Hodges received 167 votes, or 53 percent, to Bass' 147, or 46 percent of the votes.

