Perry celebrates Houston County bicentennial with Native American artifacts, Pioneer Day

PERRY, Ga. — As part of Houston County’s 200th anniversary celebration, the Perry Area Historical Society held a special event focused on the history of Native Americans and pioneers.
Folks had the chance to check out Native American Artifact Identification and Pioneer Day at the Springhill Schoolhouse in Perry.
The event displayed Native American crafts and pottery, and featured music and history of Houston County and beyond.
“[It’s] just exciting to know how the early pioneers lived and to see the changes around us that can't even in anyway connect. Behind me is a school house that is more than a 100-years-old that was part of that 200-year history too, so education in Houston County is so much changed,” said Ellie Loudermilk with the historical society.