Perry celebrates with 3rd annual Juneteenth Festival

PERRY, Ga. — Up in Perry on Saturday, there were cultural music and dances, historical artifacts, and even a black history mobile museum.
Those were just some of the features at their third annual Juneteenth freedom day festival.
Tashiba Dance Company has attended the festival all three years. They say seeing the talent from the youngest to oldest is wonderful.
They also performed at the festival, and say Juneteenth is a testament to how adaptable African Americans are, and it's a celebration of community.
"We got the opportunity to dance, people got the opportunity to come out & cook & show what they can do and what their business is all about, and I think that is very important, because once you get to see what other people can do it makes you more involved and yourself more aware of what's going in the world, and culturally that's very important," they said.
The dance company says they're thankful to have the opportunity to perform.
Other dance performances included miming and acrobatics.