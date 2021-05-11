'Go out to eat!': Perry chamber encouraging community to eat at local restaurants with event week

You can enjoy six days of food from local restaurants.

PERRY, Ga. — Grab your friends and family, and eat at some of Perry's locally owned, chef-driven restaurants starting Monday.

Thirteen restaurants are participating in the city's 2021 Restaurant Week, hosted by the Perry Chamber of Commerce. The annual event will run from Nov. 8-14.

Perry Chamber CEO and president, Maggie Schuyler, says the week-long event helps restaurants in many ways.

"It's just a great way for everybody to get into the restaurants and enjoy the cuisines, have a drink, enjoy their friends, enjoy their fellowship, and bring the community back together after COVID-19," she said.

Many businesses are struggling with keeping people and supplies coming in due to the pandemic. Restaurant Week is designed to combat that and let people know restaurants are open again.

"We are in the business to do business for our members," said Schuyler. "They are here, they are doing business."

She says the event helps give restaurants a boost in sales and confidence.

This year, they want people to give feedback online. At the end of the week, they will give out Best Sweet Dish, Best Savory Dish and Best Style awards to the restaurants with the most votes. You can vote here starting Monday.

They are also asking people to post where and what they eat to social media using #PCRW21. Those who post will be entered to win a gift certificate to a Perry restaurant.

Megan Brent is the owner and chef at the Perfect Pear, and she says she participated last year and had a great time.

"I am certainly happy anytime they give us a time to shine," said Brent.

Brent's restaurant is also participating this year and she is going to use the week to "showcase something new."

They are bringing back their fan-favorite shrimp and grits, and they will be releasing a new dish -- Perfect Pimento Cheese with Candied Jalapeños.

Here's the list of the 13 businesses:

Bodega Brew

Chick-Fil-A

Clover Wine Merchant

Firehouse Subs

Georgia Bob's BBQ

Hazard's on the Green

Houston Lake County Club

Main St. Bar

Morning by Morning Coffee Company

The Perfect Pear

Schultze's Old Fashioned Soda Shop

Sonny's BBQ

Sunset Slush