HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Morning by Morning Coffee Shop was almost ready to open its new location in Perry when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"We were on a conference call trying to figure out what to do, and we decided we had to do something," said founder Beth Cleveland.

Her team thought about all of the healthcare workers and first responders working long hours and decided they could probably use a little boost.

"We started donating pots of coffee and delivering them to the hospitals," said Cleveland.

She says it wasn't long before other Central Georgians started offering help and donations.

Cleveland says they've set up a donation page on their website, allowing viewers to choose a hospital or clinic to receive coffee.

"If there is a hospital or clinic that is not on our list, they can also email us."

They're also offering to donate a pot of coffee for each pound bought on their site.

Cleveland says she was glad her team could pour a little extra kindness into the community and fuel the healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19.

As for their grand opening, Cleveland says they hope to have a pick-up and delivery service available soon, and they will keep reassessing to decide when to officially open their doors.

