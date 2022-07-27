'It’s really poignant': Perry community theatre hopes to draw in crowd with '1776' musical

Central Georgia actors and actresses bring "1776" to life, taking their audience through the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in song.

PERRY, Ga. — As they say in the theatre, "The show must go on," and of course, that holds true at the Perry Players Community Theatre.

The costumes, the lights, the cast -- it all helps make theatre but the director of the Perry community's theatre summer show says it’s the people who truly help set the stage.

"It’s amazing to see some of these faces that I haven't seen in years. We haven't had any shows to do and some of our cast members are people I haven't seen in eight years," director Justin Carr said.

Carr says the arts took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down productions around the world.

"We're still trying to get caught back up, we couldn't do a show for a while. We tried streaming here, that really didn't take off well, and so now, live theatre is starting to take back and we're filling up the house," Carr said.

"It’s really poignant. There comes a moment in the show where basically it’s like, 'What do we have to focus on first? What issue is most important? Well, forming America is most important, we'll fight out the rest,'” Actress Rachel Cox explained.

Rachel Cox plays Martha Jefferson, excited to return to the stage.

Before the lights could go up, she says things behind the scenes looked a little different.

"We've had to make adjustments for how we behave around each other and be mindful of our health, way more mindful. The theatre motto is, 'The show must go on,' and with COVID, that's kind of put a hitch on the giddy-up," she said.

She says the current heartbeat of theatre is reflected in local shows as they perform for nearly-packed houses. She encourages theatre enthusiasts to continue showing up.

"I think if you miss it, it’s going to be one of those shows that you hear other people talk about and just kick yourself for not coming out to see,” Cox said.