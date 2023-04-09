City of Perry considers property tax increase. Here's how much

The city plans to raise the millage rate by nearly 9%. A home valued at $150,000 your bill would increase by $67.

PERRY, Georgia — Earlier this year, homeowners across Houston County received notices in the mail about their property values. Many property owners saw their values go up, and their tax bills could soon, too.

Perry is the most recent city to announce their plans for their 2024 millage rate.

Marcus Green has owned a home in Perry for about 19 years and says his home continues to increase in value.



When it comes to his tax bill, he says it doesn't get too costly.

"It stays about the same," Green said.

However, that price could soon increase. The City of Perry is raising its millage rate by nearly 9%.

"I don't have a problem with my rate," he said.

A rise in the millage rate means a need for raising taxes. The city says for a home valued at $150,000, your bill would increase by $67. For a home valued at $300,000, your bill will increase by about $135.

These rates don't include exemptions.

Green says he'll make adjustments to keep his current lifestyle.

"By the economy now, you kind of just base it off of what you have to do," Green said.

You will only see an increase if your values have increased due to the tax reassessment.

You can learn more about the increase and share your concerns with city leaders this Tuesday. They are holding a public hearing in the city hall building on Carroll Street at 6:00 p.m.