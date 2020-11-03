PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Perry Police are investigating at least one death at an apartment complex Wednesday.

It happened around noon at the Houston Lake Apartments at 2350 Houston Lake Road.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby of the GBI's Perry office and Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin both said their offices were called to the scene, but referred questions to Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn.

Lynn had no comment.

13WMAZ Reporter Wanya Reese is on scene and says an access road inside the apartment complex was blocked off with crime scene tape around 1:30 p.m.

About a half dozen law-enforcement vehicles gathered outside one building, including a GBI crime-scene van.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

