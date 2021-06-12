Want something fun to do? Book a class at this DIY workshop in Perry

You can create something unique and have fun doing it at this downtown Perry business

PERRY, Ga. — One Perry do-it-yourself workshop that allows people to paint, stain and create their own personal pieces to take home is now located downtown.

Husband and wife Kacey and Paige Deen are the owners of Hammer & Stain, a business that opened a few years ago.

They wanted to bring something unique to the area, and a DIY studio was just the thing.

"You really don't have to have any artistic abilities or skills. We walk you through everything and you walk out of here with something that looks really good," said Kacey.

Here's how it works; you book your class online -- you can do this with a bridal party, kid's birthday, or just yourself and some friends. From there, it's an instructor-based class where you paint and stain a piece to take home with you.

The pieces can vary from clocks, to wall art, door hangers, and even cornhole boards.

"Anybody can do it," Paige said.

They moved from their shop by Publix to downtown on Carroll Street in March and just held their grand opening Saturday.

"We had grown so much that we needed a bigger space, so we're super excited to be downtown," Paige said. "Downtown Perry is growing and we're really excited to be a part of that."

The growth in downtown Perry is spreading, and Paige says they wanted to add to that by bringing a nightlife activity to the area. If you'd like to know more or book a class click here.