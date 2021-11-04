Perry Dogwood Festival considers rescheduling after cancelling for second year in a row

The festival was not held this weekend due to the potential for severe weather.

MACON, Ga. — Around this time of year, Georgia's National Fairgrounds are usually packed with thousands of people for Perry's annual Dogwood Festival.

This year, that wasn't the case because the festival was cancelled for the second year in a row.

"This year would be our 32nd Annual Dogwood Festival, so it's a long-time festival. It's mainly an arts and crafts festival and we usually have around 150 vendors," said Ellen Palmer.

Ellen Palmer is the president and CEO of Perry's Chamber, and she says the anticipation was at an all-time high due to last year's cancellation.

"We couldn't have it last year because of COVID," said Palmer. The festival was canceled this weekend due to the potential of severe weather.

"It has been a tough past few days. I mean, it's really sad for us. This festival is really close to our hearts, and close to our communities' hearts, and our vendors," Palmer said.

She says it was a tough decision for the Chamber to make, but the safety of the community and the vendors comes first.

"Some of our vendors come from all over, and so thinking about loading in, the travel, there's a lot of things we had to consider," she said.

Don't count the possibility of having the festival this year out just yet.

"We are looking into rescheduling it, there's a lot of things we have to consider for that too," she said.

Palmer says the Chamber is doing everything they can to hold the festival at a later date, and they hope to announce something very soon.